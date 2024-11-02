Bhubaneswar: A girl sustained critical injuries, while another person was wounded after being struck by a ‘Mo Bus’ near Chandrasekharpur petrol pump in Bhubaneswar Saturday, a source said.

According to the source, the mishap took place at around 10am today when the girl was crossing the road near Chandrasekharpur petrol pump while the bus was moving towards Nalco Square from Patia.

Following the mishap, both victims were taken to Capital Hospital for treatment.

In the meanwhile, the bus driver fled the spot fearing backlash from the locals.

The incident sparked outrage among local residents.

Locals attributed the accident to reckless driving by the ‘Mo bus’ driver. They alleged that frequent accidents take place in the area due to unruly ‘Mo Bus’ drivers.

Following the accident, around 15 Mo Bus shuttles were halted on the road as protestors blocked their passage resulting in disruption of vehicular movement between Jaydev Vihar and Nandankanan area in Bhubaneswar.

Tension continued to simmer in the area, with protesters demanding compensation for the victim, a speed limit of 30-35km per hour for ‘Mo Bus’ within Bhubaneswar limits and regular checks to prevent drunk driving.

