Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a yellow warning as dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places over nine districts of Odisha.

In its afternoon bulletin the centre said, “Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.”

“Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places in the early morning over the districts of Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Kandhamal and Kalahandi,” added the department.

The department also issued yellow warning for nine districts.

Yellow Warning (Be updated): Dense fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh.

Notably, Odisha is in the grip of cold wave condition which has been prevailing for the past few weeks.

In the last 24 hours, district headquarters of Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degree Celsius.

PNN