Deogarh: Mona Minakshi Manjari Bhukta, daughter of Pradyumna Kumar Bhukta and Nayan Manjari, left Sunday afternoon for Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in Germany to pursue her work as a research associate in the field of Nano-magnetism and Spintronics.

Continued demand of miniaturisation and low energy consumption has shifted the research interest from the traditional storage devices to nano-dimensional magnetic devices.

Nano-magnetic devices can store more data in over hundred times lesser space. Mona will pursue her research work in high spatial resolution magnetic imaging of spin textures so that the size of storage devices such as pen drives, hard disks, RAMs can be reduced.

Mona was born in 1997 and completed her schooling at Deogarh Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir in 2012. Later, she did her Plus II in Berhampur. She cracked NEST, one of the most prestigious exams in the field of research, in 2015 and joined a 5-year course at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER).

She got a chance to do her internship at HRI, Prayagraj. The following year she worked hard and went to IIT Bombay for her second internship. During the span of four years at NISER, she built her profile and got a chance for a fully funded research internship at the University of Konstanz, Germany in 2019.

In order to peruse her research studies, she applied to the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz in the field of Spintronics.

She also went on to give an invited talk about her previous research experiences at JGU Mainz along with other students from all over the world in January 2020. She was selected as a research scholar there and was scheduled to join in May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed by four months.

