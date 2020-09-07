Rayagada: A young girl from a remote pocket in Rayagada district made Odisha proud after being selected Sunday as the first Indian student to pursue her research work in the coveted Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich, Germany.

Also read: Odia girl becomes UN Policy Officer

Preeti Prava Sahu, a student of National Institute of Science Education and Research at Jatni in Khurda district, had applied for pursuing her PhD in Microbiology in the university. She was among 14 students from across the world who were shortlisted by the university for the final interview.

“I was the only Indian student to have been selected for an interview. I also became the first ever girl from India to study in the university after I was selected by the panelists,” Preeti Prava gleamed.

Notably, she will pursue her research on how to stop use of the nitrogenous fertilizer, in order to prevent pollution and at the same time to increase the productivity of plants.

PNN