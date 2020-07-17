Deogarh: A pharmacy student drowned while video calling at Pradhanput waterfall in Deogarh district, Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Subham Prasad (23) a resident of Mathsahi village of the district.

The accident happened while Subham went to the upper catchment of the waterfall to do a video call with his friend to show him the scenery. Standing on top of a rock, Subham’s leg slipped due to algae on the rock before falling into the water and drowning.

Also Read: BMC seals Unit-4 market amid rising number of COVID-19 cases

Some villagers found Subham’s floating body and informed his family members of the mishap.

On being informed, a fire brigade team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Police investigation into the matter is underway.

PNN