Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Bhubaneswar city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday sealed the Unit-4 market and its adjacent areas until further orders.

The decision has been taken by the BMC after detection of several COVID-19 cases from the locality.

BMC also declared Sitapur Basti in Nayapalli as containment zone after several positive cases were detected from the locality. The BMC has not issued any order regarding lifting of the containment zone.

Following a Odisha government order, BMC will impose a 14-day lockdown in the city from Friday 9.00am till 31 July midnight.

Notably, the government announced a complete lockdown in four districts – Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack and Jajpur and in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) area considering that 66 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state belong to these places.

Bhubaneswar city Thursday reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 919.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has spiked to 504. Similarly, a total of 403 patients in the city have so far been recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at 11.

PNN