Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to commence online registration of farmers to ensure paddy procurement for kharif crop for the marketing season 2020-21.

The online registration process will continue till August 30, informed Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain. He also said that the renewal forms will be available from August 1 to August 15.

Food, Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department Secretary, Vir Vikram Yadav wrote a letter Wednesday to all district collectors for starting farmers’ registration process to ensure procurement of paddy (kharif crop) for the upcoming season.

The district collectors have been asked to ensure that the online registration process occurs without any error.

The interested farmers can enroll their names for online registration at the nearest PACS, LAMPCS, WSHG and Pani Panchyats to sell their paddy harvest. Farmers will have to give information on their harvest and bank details while registering.

If share-croppers want to enroll their names in the online registration process they will have to submit a permission letter from the landlord, said Swain.

If any farmer has a complaint regarding the registered list then it can be submitted at collector’s office in the district. Grievance letters will be accepted between August 10 and 17. The final list of registered farmers will be prepared between September 25 and October 15.

Notably, procurement process will start from the first week of November and continue till March 31, 2021 during which farmers can sell their 2019-20 harvest and 2019 rabi harvest, Swain informed.

