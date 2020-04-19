Deogarh: Following the direction of School and Mass Education Department, teachers in all the districts of the state have been distributing textbooks for Class-I to VIII students at their doorsteps.

Quite on the lines, teachers of Deogarh Sunday started home delivery of books at the houses of students across the district for the academic year 2020-2021.

According to the district education officer, as many as 34,000 students from 545 government schools spread across the district will be provided with these textbooks.

School teachers have been asked to complete the task within the deadline, Deogarh collector Sudhanshu Mohan has asked.

