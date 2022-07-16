New Delhi: The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area off Saurashtra Coast has turned into a Depression – a system that brings in heavy rainfall – and is likely to move north-northwest wards along the Saurashtra coast Saturday.

“Latest observations indicate that a depression has formed over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast and lay centred at 8.30 a.m. about 70 kms, west of Porbandar, 100 kms south of Okha, 190 kms south of Naliya (all in Gujarat) and 410 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan),” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There will be rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat, including Saurashtra & Kutch Saturday. Thereafter, there will be no adverse impact of this system on rainfall over the state, the IMD bulletin said.

It is likely to move gradually north-northwestwards along & off Saurashtra & Kutch coasts and adjoining northeast the Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly westwards towards the Oman coast across the northwest Arabian Sea during the subsequent 48 hours.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph very likely over the northeast Arabian Sea, adjoining the central Arabian Sea, along & off Gujarat coast and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph along & off Maharashtra & Karnataka coasts.

With sea conditions choppy, fishermen have been asked not to venture out into the sea till July 18.

Large parts of Gujarat, especially south Gujarat, have received massive amounts of rainfall during the last few days.

