Malkangiri: A day after media reports alleged that the Malkangiri Deputy Collector’s wife used a ration card in her name to acquire a land patta for her plot at DNK urban slum area in this town; the district civil supply department scrapped the ration card, Sunday. Binotarani Mandal, wife of Malkangiri Deputy Collector Lalit Mandal allegedly produced her ration card to grab the benefit of paying less revenue intended for BPL beneficiaries and avoid paying more revenue as intended for people of upper financial class. This was stated here by Malkangiri block civil supply officer Hrushikesh Nayak to mediapersons, Sunday. “The state government will be apprised of the development with recommendation for a probe as to how she managed to get this card and who all are involved in delivering her this card,” he added.

Moreover, a recommendation will also be made for a probe into the government benefits if she has received any and action against the government officials thereof. Mandal is posted as a deputy collector in the office of the Malkangiri district Magistrate and Collector. Ram Patnaik, advocate cummember of Nagaraik Surakshya Manch demanded a high level probe into the irregularities and action against all those involved.

Notably, people who have been living on government land since long years are entitled to land pattas under Municipality Land Rights as per government rules. While a ration card holder is required to deposit Rs 10,800 as land revenue, a person of upper financial class must deposit Rs 65,000 as revenue. When contacted, executive officer Ashok Chakraborty of Malkangiri Municipality said, “A notice has been issued to Binotarani to pay the revenue meant for persons of upper financial group after it was found that she is the wife of the deputy collector.” Deputy Collector Lalit Mandal said that before his marriage the ration card was in the name of his father-in-law and later during survey of slum dwellers a land patta has been provided in the name of his wife as per government rule. He, however, said he has no knowledge about the notice issued to his wife. Locals demanded a probe into the irregularity and for tracing of persons in top government posts holding ration cards.