Malkangiri: Derogatory graffiti accusing Malkangiri collector Manish Agarwal of corruption and murder surfaced on the collectorate wall here Wednesday.

Written in black ink and block letters, the graffiti read, ‘Zillapal chor hai’ (collector is a thief), ‘Collector Killed PA’ and ‘Corrupt Collector’.

Collectorate staff here spotted the graffiti and informed Agarwal as well as the local police.

It may be mentioned here that former Congress MP Pradeep Majhi had earlier brought corruption allegations against Agarwal in a press conference.

The collector’s PA Deb Narayan Panda went missing from his office December 27 and his body was found from the Satiguda dam a day later December 28. While Panda’s wife Banaja made it clear that he had no dispute at home, she feared that her husband might have committed suicide owing to work pressure at work.

While the motive of the miscreants behind the graffiti is yet to be ascertained, local police have launched a probe into the matter.

PNN