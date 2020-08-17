New Delhi: Fast-growing lifestyle community commerce platform Trell Monday announced a $11.4 million (nearly Rs 86 crore) Series A round funding led by KTB Network and Samsung Ventures, among others.

With over 75 million downloads and 25 million monthly active users (AMUs), Trell has grown 27 times in the last 12 months and emerged as one of the biggest lifestyle social platforms in India.

Since the ban on Chinese apps, Trell has witnessed 500 per cent growth with over 15 million creators joining its platform, receiving more than 5 billion monthly views.

“We are thrilled to onboard KTB Network and Samsung Ventures as partners in the journey and look forward to building towards our vision of empowering millions of Indians to have better lifestyle choices,” said Pulkit Agrawal, Co-Founder, Trell.

Ankur Nagpal, CEO of Teachable, Gokul Rajaram (board member, Pinterest, Square, DoorDash) and Vineet Buch (Ex-Head of Google Play Store Development) also participated via Firebolt Ventures in the latest funding round, along with existing investors Sequoia’s Surge, Fosun RZ Capital, and WEH Ventures.

With this new round of funding, Trell has raised $16.95 million to date.

Launched in August 2017 by IIT-Bombay alumni Arun Lodhi, Prashant Sachan, Pulkit Agrawal and NITIE alumnus Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Trell allows to share three-minute vertical videos in categories like beauty, recipes, fashion, personal care, technology and gadgets, movies and TV reviews, and more.

The app is currently available in eight Indian languages.

“Trell has shown incredible growth over the last few months and we believe it’s only the beginning of what will come in the future,” said Hyesung Kim, KTB Network.

The company will use new investment to further expand and grow the fostering community and enhance the platform’s personalisation and recommendation engine with advanced machine learning Algorithms and AI.