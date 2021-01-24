Bhubaneswar: Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Satpathy launched his summer wear collection online, Sunday.

Titled Prakruti by Keembadanti for Men and Women, the collection is a reflection of flora and fauna as well as the wildlife of Odisha, said Sabyasachi.

“The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on normal life and the fashion industry is no exception. In order to infuse a bit of life into the fashion scene, I have created this beautiful collection which will be available shortly in select outlets of the state. Interestingly, the clothes designed by me are made out of Khurda gamucha, a pure coarse cotton fabric woven by master weavers in Khurda of Odisha. In fact, I thought the fabric used in gamucha is so smooth to use, so why not make a whole collection out of it,” added Sabyasachi who became a household name in India after he participated in Big Boss 11.

The patterns of the prints are based on Ikkat while the motto of the collection is to save Mother Nature, environment and wildlife. The designer was pretty hopeful that his collection will be showcased by few of his TV friends and B-town celebrities.