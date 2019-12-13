Rayagada: Despite all the features required to have a tourist spot tag from the tourism department, Halua waterfall is yet to get the tag which is why most tourists are not aware of this spot.

After Bairagihalua bridge, 20 kilometres from Rayagada block headquarters, there is Halua waterfall, a gift of nature.

Chuckling through hills and rocks, a stream gets wider here before falling down onto huge rocks. The forth it creates while falling, albeit not from a great height, is a feast for the eyes. Visitors cannot help being there for some time to get the feel of tiny particles of water driven by cool breeze. Iridescent bubbles below are just breathtaking.

Even though the spot is devoid of any facility, hundreds of visitors come to this spot every day. During picnic season their number goes up as it is being witnessed these days. At weekends, swarms of tourists and picnickers from Andhra Pradesh, Rayagada, Therubali, Jaykeypur and other parts of the state come here to enjoy their time.

“Had this spot been in other states, it would have already been developed into such a tourist spot that it would be giving the state government a good earning,” observed K Suresh, a resident of Rayagada Bank Colony who came here with his family for picnic.

“There is no notice board cautioning visitors from going nearer to the fall or clicking selfies as it may prove costly for them. Cases of falling into the water are not frequent but that does not mean that the administration should take it for granted,” he added.

Echoing his feeling, Ritali Mishra, another picnicker from Rayagada, said the spot has no facility for sitting or cooking. The administration should get some ‘pindis’ constructed here so that people can sit and cook comfortably.

When contacted, district tourist officer-in-charge Surendra Lima said “I do agree that the spot has not been as popular as it should be, considering its scenic beauty and the footfall of visitors which is increasing every year. Soon a survey would be conducted and a proposal for tourist spot status would be placed before the tourism department for consideration.

PNN