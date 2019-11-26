Boudh: Be it historical sculptures or natural beauty, Boudh district is a treasure trove of all these things and have plenty of attractions to draw people towards it. That said, these spots have not been as widely visited by tourists, historians and researchers as they should have been owing to administrative negligence.

Boudha district is believed to have derived its name from Lord Budhha. Remnants of Buddhist sculptures lie scattered through the length and breadth of the district. The seven feet high Buddha statue near the palace of Baudh sitting on a lotus throne makes the name of the district justifiable. It is a two-stone statue. There are two pillars on both sides of the statue with two heavenly beings carrying garlands in their hands in a flying posture.

Though these Buddhist sculptures are preserved and protected by the Odisha State Archeology, they are yet to get a due place in the map of state tourism.

Likewise, after travelling 17 kilometres on Jagannath Sadak along the Mahanadi river from the Boudh town, Paragalpur and Shyamsundarpur Bouddha Vihar can be reached. The remnants here are also under the care of Odisha State Archeology Department.

Apart from Buddhist artefacts, the district houses one of the five artefacts preserved in western Odisha by Archeological Survey of India (ASI). These are Gandharadhi temple, built in eighth century by Bhanj rulers and Rameswar temple in Boudh town, built in the ninth century by the rulers belonging to Som dynasty. These two architectural marvels have something or the other to offer to historians, researchers and tourists.

Similarly, for overall development of Patali Shreekhetra, Nayakpada cave of Bamanda panchayat under Harabhanga block and ‘Dhedhasura Bhaibohu’ hill at Kantamal Reghamunda, the state government had provided money. Yet, the tourists visiting this district are often come across complaining they are not aware of these spots. This is so due to lack of publicity of these places.

According to locals, Maa Bhairabi temple of Harabhanga block, Shiva temples at Ramgarh and Karadi, Padmatola sanctuary, scenic natural landscape at Talagaon Damakucha, Shiva temple at Baunsuni, Panchupandab temple at Baghiapada, Hanuman temple inside Mahanadi, Jagannath temple, Bhairabi temple, Chandrachuda temple in Boudh may make a huge difference to attract tourists from far and wide. But neither the administration nor the elected members seem to be concerned about it.

Despite having plenty of potential for its development, Marjakuda Island is suffering the same fate.

PNN