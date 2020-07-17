New Delhi: Arjun Kanungo is one of the most successful non-film singers right now. It took him a few years to get noticed but according to Arjun Kanungohe, there is no survival trick. He has achieved tremendous success. However, Arjun is unsure whether he is going to survive in the music industry for the next three years or not.

Hard grind

Arjun has been in the music industry for over a decade. However, it was the 2015 song ‘Baaki baatein peene baad (Shots)’ that changed his fortunes. The song became a party essential. He followed it up with many romantic numbers, peppy tracks and more. It wasn’t easy for him to break into the industry. However, he believes that it’s not impossible for outsiders to make it big.

“I came from outside, I made it on my own. I feel that you have to keep on trying, keep working. You need to have a positive attitude about it. If you feel like you are not going to make it, you are not going to make it. You have to keep trying and one day somebody will give you a shot, and you have to be ready. So you have to keep working towards that and hope for the best because there is no plan B in this industry. For me, I wake up in the morning, I breathe music,” Arjun said.

No enemies for Arjun

Arjun asserted that he didn’t have anybody creating roadblocks in his career.

“I don’t have any enemies as such. I feel if you are nice to people, they are nice to you. As an outsider, yes it was hard. I have been in the music industry for a little more than 10 years. It took me about five or six years to just get noticed. That’s the kind of timeline that you have to come to the industry with, like you have to have that passion. There are no shortcuts,” said the ‘Gallan tipsiyaan’ singer.

Survival tricks

As for survival, Arjun feels there are no tricks to survive in the industry. “You have to be genuinely deserve the place you are in. You have to love what you do, you have to be passionate and humble. I am not sure if I am going to survive for the next three years. I don’t know if I am going to be an artiste who survives Bollywood or the non-film world for even three years. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” Arjun pointed out.

But what Arjun can do is give it his 100 per cent. “I am going to try to get better every day. I hope that people understand this when they come to Mumbai. They have to give their 100 per cent,” said the singer, who has sung for Hindi films like Goa Goa Gone.

Working with Sonal Chauhan

As of now, Arjun’s new song ‘Fursat hai aaj bhi’ is fast gaining popularity. The video of the song features Arjun with actress Sonal Chauhan. The two had also featured in his 2016 video, ‘Fursat’.

“I have always had a special place in my heart for ‘Fursat’. As a music video, it was game-changing for me and my career. I have always wanted to work with Sonal again. When I wrote ‘Fursat hai aaj bhi’, I thought of Sonal and I felt we should work together again. This is because the chemistry in the first video was so good. I felt this was a good time to work with her again,” Arjun informed.

Life during lockdown

During the lockdown, many singers released new music. People are adjusting to the new normal and returning to work gradually. So is Arjun willing to hit the stage again?

“I can’t imagine having a stage show at least till November. Our first enquiries are for November and December. Who knows when the government is going to allow it? I haven’t received any offer before November,” Arjun stated.