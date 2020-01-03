Jhumpura: A KIDCO (Keonjhar Infrastructure Development Company) road between Palaspanga and Bamebari, touted to be the lifeline of mineral-rich Keonjhar district—has turned into a death trap for motorists. Ironically, the authorities mop up a monthly toll worth over Rs 80 lakh from vehicles using this road.

Sources said toll to the tune of Rs 80 lakh was generated on this road per month while unofficial sources said the figure is much higher. Neither the state government nor the KIDCO authorities pay attention to the rundown road.

The road has been in a bad shape at several places with huge craters formed over its concrete floor of Baitarini and Aradei bridges. The iron rods have remained exposed and some of them even are protruding posing threat to the commuters.

Some industries and mining farms including Basantpur Prominerial Plant, Ardent and Joda mining have been extensively using this road to transport iron finesse and pellets and coal to and from Nayagad Railway Siding and Prajananpur Railway Siding.

Locals alleged that while the mining and mineral firms earn big by using this road, they fail to take up development work under their CSR activities.

Pellets and iron finesse are transported in vehicles without cover, resulting in mining products spilling out on the road. At many places, pellets and finesse form mounts on the road leading to repeated accidents, locals said.

A huge number of trucks transporting minerals on the road lead to traffic snarls. The road plays a pivotal role in transportation of minerals generating revenues worth crores of rupees for the state and the Central, but there is none to maintain this, locals added.

Villagers of Sarasakola, Aharapasi, Jhadapasi, Satikudar and Malda depend on this road for their daily communication. Due to traffic jams and big potholes with water filled in, bikers and normal commuters get stuck here for hours. Thousands of mineral-laden trucks, dumpers, trailers, buses, vans, auto-rickshaws and bikes are found stranded for hours, giving commuters a harrowing time.

In the past, villagers and schoolchildren held road blockades to attract the attention of the authorities, but in vain. The KIDCO authorities carry out patchy work of filling the potholes with murram, but they wash away even after a slight drizzle.

The state government had signed an agreement with KIDCO to build this road and its construction was undertaken in 2007 at a cost of Rs 117 crore. The road was completed in 2009. The state government has been collecting toll from 2013.

Two days ago a meeting was held between villagers and the KIDCO authorities and the latter has assured for its repair. Villagers have warned of an agitation if the authorities do not take steps for its repair without further delay.

