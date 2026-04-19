Bhubaneswar: Heatwave conditions across Odisha have forced authorities to shut educational institutions in several districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of continued high temperatures in the coming days.

According to the IMD, until 8:30 am of Monday, heatwave conditions are expected in western districts such as Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bolangir and Sundargarh, while hot and humid conditions are likely in coastal districts, including Khurda, Cuttack and Puri.

From 8:30 am of April 20 to 8:30 am of April 21, warm night conditions are likely at isolated places in Bolangir and Sambalpur districts. Hot and humid conditions are also likely at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

The IMD has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several parts of the state over the next few days. From 8:30 am of April 20 to 8:30 am of April 21, thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely in districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Kandhamal.

Amid the extreme weather conditions, district administrations have ordered the closure of educational institutions in 11 districts, with Khurda and Deogarh the latest to join the list. All schools in Khurda district will remain closed from April 20 to 23 due to the prevailing heatwave, with authorities shutting government and private schools as well as anganwadi centres to ensure student safety.

Sambalpur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Jharsuguda have ordered the closure of schools, anganwadi centres and technical institutes from April 20 until further notice. In Boudh, institutions will remain closed until April 22, though examinations will continue as scheduled, while Mayurbhanj has announced closure from April 20 to 23.

Earlier, Bolangir, Subarnapur and Kalahandi districts had declared holidays for schools and anganwadi centres from April 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to set up heatwave shelters in districts where required.

PNN & Agencies