Deogarh: A 60-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha’s Deogarh district Sunday, forest officials said.

The deceased was identified as Pati Pradhan, a native of Aunli village of the district.

On enquiry, it is ascertained that she went to Aunli Khesara forest for collection of Mahua when she encountered an elephant attack, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Deogarh, Rashmi.

Getting information, local police and forest officers reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, she said.

Compensation will be paid to the family members of the deceased as per norms, officials said.

PTI