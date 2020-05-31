Bhubaneswar: The number of coronavirus infected patients saw a steep spike in Odisha with 129 new cases reported Sunday. It took up the state’s tally to 1,948.

Among the fresh cases, Kendrapara district (18) reported the highest number of cases. It was followed by Gajapati (16), Nuapada (12), Bolangir (11), Ganjam and Jajpur (10 each), Khurda (seven), Sundargarh, Bargarh, Balasore and Mayurbhanj (six each), Cuttack (five), Puri and Deogarh (four each), Keonjhar (three), Jagatsinghpur (two), Sambalpur, Malkangiri and Dhenkanal (one each).

Of the 18 cases in Kendrapara district, 12 were from quarantine centres and the remaining six contracted the virus locally. Those in quarantine centres include six Gujarat returnees while four were from Tamil Nadu and two from West Bengal.

All the cases in Gajapati district had travel history to Maharashtra and were in quarantine. The patients reported from Nuapara district were from quarantine centres. Eleven of them had recently returned from Maharashtra and the remaining one is a Telangana returnee.

Among the 11 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bolangir district, nine were from quarantine centres and the rest two were local cases. All had travel history to Maharashtra.

Ganjam district reported 10 fresh cases and they were all from quarantine centres. Among them, seven had travel history to Surat, and one each had returned from Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana.

All the 10 fresh cases surfaced in Jajpur district were from quarantine centres. Of them, four each had returned from West Bengal and Gujarat while two had come back from Dubai.

Khurda district registered seven new cases. All the newly infected patients are Gujarat returnees and were in quarantine centres.

Of the six cases surfacing in Sundargarh district, four are Maharashtra returnees, while one each had come back from West Bengal and Jharkhand. Among the six Bargarh district patients, five were from quarantine centres and one contracted the virus locally. Among the five quarantined patients, four are from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh.

The six patients in Balasore district were from quarantine centres. Five of them are Maharashtra returnees and one a Tamil Nadu returnee. Of the six Mayurbhanj patients, four were Maharashtra returnees and two had come back from Karnataka. They were all from quarantine centres.

Among the five Cuttack patients, four had travel history (one each to Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat) and one contracted the virus locally.

Puri district’s fresh four cases had travel history (two to Maharashtra, one each to Gujarat and West Bengal). They were all from quarantine centres. Deogarh district too registered four fresh cases, all in quarantine centres. They had recently arrived in the state from Tamil Nadu.

Keonjhar district reported three cases and they were all from quarantine centres with travel history to Tamil Nadu.

Of the two patients reported from Jagatsinghpur, one is a West Bengal returnee and one a Karnataka returnee.

Sambalpur district’s patient is a Gujarat returnee and from the quarantine centre. The one case reported from Malkangiri district is a Tamil Nadu returnee also in isolation. The person who tested positive for the virus in Dhenkanal is a Maharashtra returnee and was quarantined upon his return.

