Bhubaneswar: It seems there are no signs of coronavirus cases decreasing in Odisha. Eighty six positive coronavirus cases were reported across the state Friday.

Jajpur reported the highest number of cases with 46 testing positive. All were outstation returnees and had been in quarantine. Thirty seven of them had returned from West Bengal, two from Tamil Nadu and one each from Telengana, Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Four persons who had returned from Dubai were also found to have been infected by the virus.

Cuttack reported 11 cases. Four of them had travel history to West Bengal, three to Gujarat, two to Telengana and one to Tamil Nadu. One is a local case. All except the local case were in quarantine after their return. The district administration has started the process of making a list of those coming in contact with the local patient.

Six cases were reported from Nayagarh. All of them were returnees from Surat and had been in quarantine. Of the five positive cases in Ganjam, two were Surat returnees, one was from Tamil Nadu while the remaining two were from the district.

Balasore district reported five cases. Among them, four had travel history to Maharashtra and one to Telengana. Of the three cases reported from Bhadrak district all were returnees from Maharashtra.

Swab reports of three persons tested positive for the virus in Keonjhar. They were West Bengal returnees. Khurda also reported three cases. While two of them were local infections, the other was a Maharashtra returnee.

Of the three fresh cases reported from Puri, one had travel history to Gujarat and two were West Bengal returnees. Sundargarh district reported one case and it was from a containment zone.

