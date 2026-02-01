New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan-led Devdas, Salman Khan’s Tere Naam and Abhishek Bachchan’s Yuva are set to re-release in theatres.

PVR Cinemas shared the announcement with a post on Instagram Saturday, which featured the re-release dates along with the names of the films.

According to the post, Devdas will re-release February 6, with Tere Naam February 20, followed by the re-release of Yuva February 27. Love takes center stage this month! Experience every shade of romance with these blockbuster hits, only at PVR INOX. #Devdas re-releasing at PVR INOX Feb 6. #Yuva re-releasing at PVR INOX Feb 20. #TereNaam re-releasing at PVR INOX Feb 27,” read the caption.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Devdas released in 2002 and also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit alongside Khan. The film revolved around a tragic tale of love, societal class barriers, and self-destruction.

Yuva was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in 2004. The film also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The story follows three young men from different backgrounds, idealist Michael (Devgn), opportunistic Arjun (Vivek Oberoi), and thug Lallan (Bachchan), whose lives collide after a violent incident on Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge.

Tere Naam, also featuring Bhumika Chawla, released in 2003 and revolved around Radhe, a rowdy boy, who falls in love with Nirjara, a first-year college student.