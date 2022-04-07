Bhubaneswar: Famous Dhabaleswar Shiva Temple of Athagarh block in Cuttack district should be developed using Odisha’s traditional art and architecture, said Asit Kumar Tripathi, Principal Adviser to the Chief Minister, Wednesday.

Tripathi was chairing a high-level review meeting on the overall development and beautification of the infrastructure of the Dhabaleswar Shiva Temple.

“This 11th century Shaivapith is a symbol of Oriya culture. Millions of devotees congregate here on the night of Maha Shivaratri. The temple is important for tourism. If the spiritual and natural environment is created with all the basic amenities in place, it will attract devotees and tourists not only from Odisha but also from outside the state,” said Tripathi.

Earlier, Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain had proposed that the stone packing to be set up around the temple situated near Mahanadi River be protected.

On the basis of this, Tripathi advised the Water Resources Department to complete the survey on the environmental situation as soon as possible.

The Department of Tourism had provided Rs 16 crore for the development and beautification of the resort, while the Water Resources Department has proposed Rs 24 crore for the construction of stone packing and construction of outer ring road alongside the river.

PNN