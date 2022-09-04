Day to relax

I have all the time to myself and my family on Sundays, which doesn’t happen on weekdays. So, I prefer staying home and resting up. On some weekends I find myself on a beach and gift myself the ‘me time’

Baby steps into fit world

I don’t follow a fitness routine for myself. But recently I have shifted my focus to fitness and begun working out as well.

Unplanned trips

Besides acting, I love exploring new places. So, on days off I take up some unplanned trips to make the most of the leisure. I found those getaways the best catalyst for happy hormones!

Animal lover

I have a lot of likeness for animals; I feed whenever I spot them on the streets. Besides, I am an ardent lover of books, cinemas and I also binge watch web and TVseries .

Cuttackia at heart

I love to eat, street food in particular. Being a Cuttackia, I love to devour Dahibara Aludum and Gup Chup and Biryani when I get a break

Smruti Rekha Barik, OP