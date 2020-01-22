India is full of mysterious and strange things; in fact, there are many untold secrets and stories of a lot of palaces and their kings, of treasures and their keys, temples, and their mysteries.

Here, temples can be found at every step of the way, but only some of them are odd, strange, weird or unusual in one way or another. Some of these weird temples in India are famed because of their unconventional deities, some because of their exorcism rites and some because they are more than 2000 years old.

Flowers, fruits, milk, sweets or coconuts are among popular offerings made by devotees to the deities at Hindu temples. But do you know, there is a place in Surat where people offered live crab.

There is a Rundnath Mahadev temple in Surat where live crab is offered to Lord Shiva instead of a flower necklace and fruit. In this temple named Rundnath Mahadev, most of the people who come to visit, suffer from some form of physical illness.

Large numbers of devotees in Gujarat offered crabs to Lord Shiva on ‘Posh Agiyaras’. Offering crabs has been an age-old ritual, as devotees believe that their wishes will get fulfilled at the Ramnath Shiv temple. Most of the devotees feel it helps them in their well-being, especially with ailments related to the ear. In fact, unlike the offering of flowers and milk, this temple has been witnessing thousands of devotees turning up with crabs every year.

PNN