New Delhi: With frequent technical glitches involving its Airbus 320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked IndiGo to replace all its faulty engines powering the planes.

The deadline for replacing all the faulty engines with LPT3 modified engines is January, 2020.

The DGCA last week issued a directive requiring the country’s largest carrier to have at least one LPT 3 modified engine on aircraft which has one unmodified engine more than 2900 hours by November 19, 2019.

“Subsequently, we have received the latest directive from the DGCA November 01, 2019, which requires that all operating A320neo should have both engines with LPT3 modification installed for operation post 31st Jan 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo currently operates its fleet of 98 A320neo family with around 45% of its engines modified.

“We are working with both P&W and Airbus on mitigation so that we have enough modified spare engines by January 31, 2020. In the meantime, our schedule remains intact,” the airline said in a statement.

Failing to comply with the DGCA order, the low-cost carrier faces the risk of its aircraft being grounded. The move is aimed at ensuring flight safety for millions of passengers.

In October alone, there have been three in-flight engine shut downs in IndiGo’s A320neo aircraft fitted with Pratt and Whitney engines. These shut downs conducted through “commanded shut downs” occurred on October 24, 25 and 26.

Consequently, a DGCA team visited the IndiGo premises to review the maintenance and safety data.

With its fleet of over 240 aircraft, the airline offers almost 1,500 daily flights and connects 60 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations.

(IANS)