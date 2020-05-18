Bhadrak: Odisha DGP Abhay visited Bhadrak district Monday to review the preparedness by the district administration to tackle the upcoming cyclonic storm Amphan.

The DGP discussed with the top officials of the district and asked them to make preparations for evacuating people from low-lying and vulnerable areas of the district.

He also inspected the system made by the district administration of giving cooked food to the migrant workers at temporary camp near Dhamara Over Bridge in the district.

The DGP said to the district administration to ensure that no migrant workers should go to their native places on foot during the cyclone.

Praising the efforts of district administration, the DGP said that preparedness by both district police and administration is good for tackling an imminent cyclone.

IG Diptesh Patnaik, SP Rajesh Pandit, Additional SP Bikash Das were present during the visit of DGP Abhay.

Abhay also attended a review meeting over the preparedness for the impending cyclone Amphan at the office of Balasore IG.

The SRC said 12 coastal and adjoining districts have been put on high alert and asked to undertake required preparedness measures to effectively handle the situation. Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts have been instructed to remain fully prepared.

PNN