Tirtol: Ahead the Tirtol Assembly constituency by-poll in Jagatsighpur district, Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay Friday visited the area and reviewed the security arrangements.

After attending a review meeting at the office of the superintendent of police, he said he is satisfied with the security measures taken for the coming by-election. “The election will be held in a peaceful manner,” he observed.

Informing about the security arrangements, ADGP (Law and Order) Yashwant Jethwa said 21 platoons of police force and three companies of central armed force have already reached Tirtol. This apart, 150 inspector, sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector rank officers have been pressed into the job. There will also be deployment of eight SP and DSP rank officers. Flying squads and mobile teams have also been formed. “In a nutshell, all the measures have been taken to make sure of a smooth and peaceful by-poll,” he added.

When asked about the security arrangements for sensitive polling booths, he said, “As per the direction of CEO and ECI, all the booths have been classified into non-sensitive, critical and vulnerable categories and arrangements have been in place accordingly.”

About steps taken to maintain law and order situation, he added that 75 warrantees have been arrested and court forwarded. Similarly, 1,500 anti socials have been detained.

PNN