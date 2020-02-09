Berhampur: State director general (DG) of police Abhay stressed implementation of 5T action plan of the state government, crime control and containing Maoist menace, among other priorities of the government. Abhay said this while attending a review meeting at the conference hall of DIG (Southern Range) in the city Saturday.

He also stressed law and order situation, traffic control and intelligence gathering of the southern police. Moreover, he also ordered a proper probe into the cases lodged in various police stations and had a threadbare discussion on the rate of convictions for various crimes.

This apart, he also had discussions on controlling Maoist movement in Kandhamal and Gajapati district. Among others, ADG (intelligence) Radhakrishna Sharma, DIG (special task force) Jay Narayan Pankaj, DIG (special intelligence wing) Aniruddh Singh, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra, Ganjam SP Brijesh Ray, Gajapati SP Sara Sharma, Boudh SP V Raghunath Rao, and ASP (probationer) Abhilash G were present at the review meeting.