Puri: Odisha DGP Abhay visited Puri district Monday to review the situation during the fourth phase lockdown. Restrictions have been eased to a great extent during Lockdown 4.0. Hence the top cop wanted to see whether norms like social distancing and wearing of masks are being followed in a proper manner. DIG Ashish Singh accompanied DGP Abhay during his visit.

The DGP held discussions with police and district administration officials. He asked them to see that rules are being followed in a proper manner to prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

DGP Abhay also discussed about pending cases in various police stations of Puri district. He also visited the police barrack here to boost the morale of the personnel. The DGP said that lockdown violators should be penalised even though norms have been eased. He also lauded the police personnel here for their efforts in contact tracing of persons suspected to be coronavirus positive.

The DGP also advised the police to be friendly with the people. He said bonding between law enforcement agencies and the public is very essential during crisis.

It should be stated here that panic gripped the entire city last week when an alleged law violator tested positive for COVID-19. He had been in prison at Kumbharpada police station before being taken to court. He had also a visited a hospital for treatment of some other ailments. However, persons the accused had come in contact with were traced and put in quarantine.

