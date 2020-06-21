Makangiri: Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay Saturday visited Malkangiri district and underscored the need for fast-tracking of infrastructure development with the strengthening of security system in the district.

He paid visit to Swabhiman area and inaugurated the building of a new police station. The DGP interacted with residents on various problems they have been facing.

The DGP held a review meeting with senor police and BSF officials about the ongoing anti-Maoist operations, movement of ultras, law and order situation and carrying out of various developmental activities.

Speaking at the meeting, he said, “For the last few years, we have reinforced police deployment in Swabhiman Anchal to ensure security for carrying forward developmental work. In the area, vacancies in the three-tier security arrangements have been filed up in the last six months.”

He also pointed out that new SSF camps have been set up at Hantalguda and Darlabeda in six months.

To carry forward the developmental works, one camp after another is being set up, he noted.

It was learnt that of seven road projects taken up in the Swabhiman area, the road project from Badapada to Jantapai has been completed.

Besides, metalling work of five other roads is in progress while other developmental works have been intensified, the DGP said.

The meeting stressed on intensifying anti-Maoist operations and preventing organised crime.

Senior police officials including IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, SIW, DIG Annirudha Singh, south-western range DIG Safeen Ahemad and Malkangiri SP Rishikesh D Khilar were present at the meeting.

Despite the ongoing anti-Moist operations, activities of the Left wing extremists have not been completely smashed in some areas of southern Odisha.

Significantly, the visit of the DIG came 10 days after a Maoist camp was busted by the personnel of Boipariguda PS and BSF 151 Battalion near Gupteswar in Koraput district.

During a combing operation, security forces identified a camp, and seized a rifle, a huge quantity of explosives, and a Maoist pamphlet at the place. It is suspected that the Maoists were planning an attack.

PNN