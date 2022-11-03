Bhubaneswar/Bhadrak: Amidst allegations of rigging and clashes between supporters of rival candidates, 66.63 per cent of 2.38 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Dhamnagar assembly by-election in Odisha Thursday, an Election Commission official said.

Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said the final voters’ turnout, which will be known after polling parties return and make reports, is expected to increase.

Responding to allegations of rigging and clashes, he said that the polling was by and large peaceful.

“There was no violence near the polling booths. One or two minor cases came to our notice, and those took place away from the polling stations,” he said.

There were reports of clashes between BJD and BJP in two polling booths in Rameswarpur when voting was underway, resulting in injuries to two persons.

The saffron party also alleged rigging by BJD workers at two booths in Khalagadia.

Police, however, said the clash in Rameswarpur took place when workers of one party tried to put up posters near the polling station, and the attempt was resisted by supporters of another party.

A case was registered with the local police station on the basis of allegations of both the parties and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, the police said.

At Kahalagadia, police officers reached the spot and voting continued.

Returning Officer Amit Kumar, however, dismissed the BJP’s allegation of rigging in two booths in Khalagadia.

A total 1,000 police personnel and four companies of central paramilitary forces (each company comprising 100 personnel) were deployed for the by-election.

Besides, 1,008 polling officers were deployed in the constituency, and the entry and exit points were sealed.

Of the total 252 polling stations in the constituencies, 110 booths were declared as sensitive. Webcasting was conducted in 126 booths.

There were 15 model booths and five “pink booths” manned by women security personnel and polling officials.

A total of 2.38 lakh voters — 1.23 lakh men and 1.15 lakh women — were eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll.

The constituency had recorded over 70 per cent voter turnout in previous elections. In the 2019 assembly elections, 72.64 per cent polling was recorded, while 73.46 per cent was registered in the 2014 polls.

The counting of votes polled in the by-election will be held on November 6.

“Our focus is now on the counting process. All arrangements are made for the safety of the EVMs,” Lohani said.

Five candidates are in the fray in the by-election, but all eyes are on the contest between BJD candidate Abanti Das and the party rebel-turned-Independent nominee Rajendra Das, who was denied a ticket at the last minute.

BJP has fielded Suryabanshi Suraj, the son of former MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi, whose death on September 19 necessitated the by-election. Congress has fielded advocate Baba Harekrushna Sethi, while AAP has nominated Anwar Sheikh.

Meanwhile, polling officer Natabar Munda died on Wednesday night before reaching the booth, officials said.

Munda, who worked as an assistant teacher at a school in Bhadrak, fell ill before going to the polling booth and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

Lohani said a compensation of Rs 15 lakh will be paid by the EC to the bereaved family.

Pradeep Jena, presiding officer of ward number 4 in Rameswarpur, fell unconscious in the polling station while voting was underway.

He was rushed to a hospital in Dhamnagar for treatment.

