Bhadrak: After the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress announced their nominees for the bypoll to the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency in Bhadrak, electioneering is picking up the pace with each passing day while keen political observers have predicted a triangular contest. However, they have pointed to a tough fight between the ruling BJD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress after fielding Harekrushna Sethi is also leaving no stone unturned to wrest the seat. Thursday, Congress took out a massive rally escorting Sethi to file his nomination. Lawyer Harekrushna Sethi has thanked the party’s top Central and state leaders for reposing faith on his leadership in the bypoll. Sethi sounded confident about his electoral success in the upcoming bypoll. “I have always worked for the people of Dhamnagar. The people will give me chance this time to serve them. I am confident that people of Dhamnagar will ensure my win,” he exuded hope. Saffron party nominee Suryavanshi Suraj, who has already filed his nomination, is visiting and meeting people at their doorsteps along with his supporters and seeking their votes. BJD nominee Abanti Das too has started campaigning and will file her nomination Friday.

Many leaders of the BJD have been campaigning for Abanti. She said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has reposed faith on her by fielding her to fight the bypoll. “I will be working hard for development of Dhamnagar. The people of Dhamnagar will support me to win the bypoll,” Abanti asserted. However, after Abanti was nominated for the bypoll, there has been mixed reaction in the party cadres in the coastal constituency. Former MLA Rajendra Das was hopeful to get the BJD ticket. His camp of supporters was left disgruntled. The BJD state leadership was initially in dilemma over a number of aspirants, before picking Abanti, who is the chairperson of Tihidi block.

However, Rajendra Das has not come out with any reaction over being denied the chance. Political pundits pointed out that the BJD has taken a calculated step in choosing a woman candidate given the fact that former legislators like Rajendra Das and Muktikant Mandal were aspiring for tickets. Had Rajendra been nominated, Mandal who is an influential leader would have had a good chance of raising a banner of protest. It remains to be seen what next course of action would be taken by Rajendra Das. Political circles are waiting to watch the unfolding scene whether Das is going to support Abanti or will contest as an independent candidate. It will be clear Friday, the last date for nomination filing.

After death of MLA Bishnu Sethi, the BJP has banked on popularity of the late leader and the sympathy factor to work in favour of his son Suryavanshi Suraj. Suraj expressed confidence that people of Dhamnagar will vote in his favour as his father used to treat the entire constituency as his family. “The people of the constituency will ensure my win by a huge margin of votes to fulfill the unfulfilled dreams of my father,” he said.