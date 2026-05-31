Bargarh: Police have registered a case against a Public Works Department (PWD) Superintending Engineer in connection with the collapse of the permanent ‘Dhanu Yatra’ arch at Thana Chowk in Bargarh town.

Acting on a complaint lodged by Bargarh Municipality Chairperson Kalpana Majhi, Town Police registered case (281/26) against Superintending Engineer Arun Pandey and others under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The action follows the collapse of the arch during a storm May 25, which left two rickshaw pullers injured. In her complaint, Majhi alleged that the arch was constructed on municipal land without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) or permission from the civic body.

She sought legal action against those responsible for the alleged unauthorised construction. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.