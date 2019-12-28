Bargarh: With only a few days left for world’s largest open-air theatre Dhanu Yatra to begin, preparations for the 11-day long extravaganza are going on at full speed in Bargarh town.

A 120 feet high and 70 feet wide Raj Darbar (Royal Court) construction for King Kansa is underway. Similarly, Rangamahal has been constructed where the actors will entertain spectators by their performances.

Besides, Bargarh town has been decorated as Mathurapuri, the capital city of demon king Kansa, while Ambapalli has been decked up as Gopapura, where Lord Krishna will spend his childhood. Kansa, who is the central character of the Yatra, will conduct his Raj Durbar for seven days.

With the central theme of the Yatra borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay’, the enactment of day one begins with the wedding of king Kansa’s sister Devaki with Basudev. The play concludes with ‘Kansa Badha’ at the hands of his nephew Lord Krishna.

Similarly, the enactments at Mathura revolves around Kansa, while the Balya Leela (fun and frolic) of young Lord Krishna enacted in Gopapur includes Vastra Haran, Kalia Dalan, killing of demon warriors such as Putuna, Sakata, Truna, Baka and Dhenu.

The enactment at Gopapur ends on the ninth day when Lord Krishna and Balaram arrive at Mathura accompanied by Akrura, a minister of Kansa, to participate in Dhanu Yatra.

The 11-day festival will end with the death of tyrannical Kansa at the hands of his nephew and coronation of Ugrasen.

As many as 3,000 artistes of 120 cultural troupes from across the country are scheduled to perform during the festival. The town is being decked up with lights and colourful gates to make the festival more alluring and lively.

The ‘Dhanu Yatra’ in Bargarh is set to begin from December 31 and continue till January 10, 2020, local administration said.

