Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Dhanush and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth have filed for divorce.

According to media reports, the couple filed a petition seeking divorce at a Chennai family court recently under Section 13B of The Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 (divorce by mutual consent).

In January 2022, Dhanush and Aishwarya had announced that they are moving their separate ways.

Taking to social media, Dhanush had written: “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other… The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting.

“Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

Dhanush and Aishwarya, who got married in 2004, are parents to two sons — Yatra and Linga.

On the work front, Aishwarya made a comeback as a director with ‘Lal Salaam‘, which had her father Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo.

Dhanush’s latest release is ‘Captain Miller‘, an action-adventure film directed by Arun Matheswaran and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

