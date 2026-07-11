New Delhi: Actor Dhanush’s next film with filmmaker Vetrimaaran has been titled Thamizh Murugan.

The actor-filmmaker duo has previously collaborated on four films, Polladhavan in 2007, Aadukalam in 2011, which got Dhanush a National Award in the Best Actor category. Vada Chennai in 2018 and their latest film, Asuran, which released in 2019 and got Dhanush another National Award for his performance.

Dhanush shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle Friday. It featured the first look teaser of the film, with the title written over it. “The Eternal Protector, Warrior, THE KING & LEADER of the Thamizh people and lands. #ThamizhMurugan #SonOfKottravai,” read the caption.

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The film will have music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It is based on a book by writer Arivumathi, and is produced under Wunderbar Films.

Besides Thamizh Murugan, the actor will also feature in the action drama OM, where he will appear alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy and features the actor in the role of woodcutter who battles armed assailants and forest officials to rescue trapped labourers.