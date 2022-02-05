Kalahandi: Dharitri journalist and an active member of OJU, Rohit Biswal was killed Saturday in a landmine blast at Madanpur Rampur area in Kalahandi district. The landmine had allegedly been planted by Maoists.

According to reports, Biswal was present near Karlakhunta Bridge, where Maoists allegedly put up posters urging villagers to boycott the Panchayat elections.

While covering the report, the landmine suddenly exploded killing Rohit on the spot.

On receiving information, a team of bomb disposal squad and other police official have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

PNN