Bhubaneswar: He was the team leader of India’s Arctic Expedition in 2010 and was also one of the key panellists on climate resilience and coastal adaptation at COP26, or the 26th United Nations Climate Conference at Glasgow, during the global pandemic surge in November 2021. Meet Dr Punyasloke Bhadury, a top marine biologist, ecologist, researcher and environmentalist in the country, who will grace the fourth edition of Dharitri Youth Conclave in Bhubaneswar November 24 as a panelist.

A Professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, Dr Bhadury specialises in microbial ecology, biogeochemistry, and coastal ecosystem research. He is renowned for his groundbreaking work on the impact of climate change and human activities on marine and estuarine ecosystems, including the conservation of mangroves and mudflats.

A recipient of the prestigious Swarna Jayanti Fellowship in the field of Earth and Environmental Sciences conferred by Government of India, Dr Bhadury’s expertise spans global and regional climate challenges. He has over 80 publications and groundbreaking contributions to ecosystem restoration and biomonitoring technologies to his credit.

The eminent environmentalist’s research interests include biocomplexity of microbial systems, including in mangroves, biogeochemical cycling and sea level rise, nature-based solutions to ecosystem restoration and developing technologies for biomonitoring of coastal biotopes.

A study by Dr Bhadury and his team at the lower stretch of the Ganga revealed that the sacred river is under severe pressure from human disturbances. The study, spanning a period of three years, brought to light the cascading long-term consequences of the disturbances on biologically rich ecosystems such as the Sundarbans, and also on coastal blue economy.

“The study provided a much-needed deeper understanding of the state of health of lower stretch of Ganga, source of pollutants and beyond, such as point sources of release of untreated sewage,” said Dr Bhadury.

After completing his MSc from Edinburgh and PhD from Plymouth in the United Kingdom, Dr Bhadury subsequently did his postdoctoral research at Princeton University in the US. He initially joined as a faculty in Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun in 2008 and subsequently moved to IISER, Kolkata the next year. Since 2018, he has been a Professor of Biological Sciences at IISER, Kolkata. According to Dr Badhury, sustainability of ocean is paramount to sustainable blue economy.

In his study of mangroves, Dr Bhadury said animal husbandry, poultry farming, and the use of cosmetic products by human populations living near mangrove ecosystems are also a source of antibiotics.

“The presence of these antimicrobial agents is acting as a ‘stress’ to the resident microbial populations, possibly triggering the evolution and expression of antimicrobial resistance in opportunistic pathogens. The emergence of environmental pathogens could cause havoc within the natural populations by giving rise to unknown diseases,” he said.

As an advocate for coastal biodiversity conservation, Dr Bhadury’s insights at the conclave will be invaluable for anyone passionate about protecting environment and securing a sustainable future, especially in the context of Odisha whose fragile coastal and mangrove ecosystems have been facing constant threats.

