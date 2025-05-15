Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday congratulated the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, said the state has added a new feat with the successful trial of ‘Bhargavastra’, anti-drone missile system from Gopalpur in Ganjam district.

Lauding the bravery of Indian Armed Forces, the Union Education minister said, “On behalf of the entire nation, I congratulate the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. The world has witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong leadership. There cannot be any compromise with the safety and security of the nation. No one can raise a question of India’s sovereignty.”

“…Meanwhile, Odisha has added a new feat with the successful trial of ‘Bhargavastra’, anti-drone system. The world has appreciated the fault-less and pin-pointed accuracy of our armed forces and now Odisha has taken a step forward in the direction. As a resident of Odisha, I congratulate the Army Forces for this success,” Pradhan told reporters here.

India Wednesday conducted successful trial of ‘Bhargavastra’, an indigenous, budget-friendly hard kill counter drone system, which has been developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Gopalpur, Odisha.