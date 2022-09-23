Kolkata: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the West Bengal government Friday over alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in schools. Dharmendra Pradhan wondered when the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dispensation will wake up from its ‘Kumbhakarna-like’ sleep to offer justice to job aspirants.

Pradhan also accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of not being keen to redress grievances of candidates who have been protesting against the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. He pointed out that the former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and and several officials have been arrested in the case.

“There is corruption in the education system in West Bengal, which has come to the forefront. When will the state government wake up from its ‘Khumbakarna’-like sleep to offer justice to the candidates who have been agitating for a long time,” Pradhan told reporters after visiting Dakshineswar temple here.

‘Kumbhakarna’ is a mythological character from the Ramayana, who used to sleep six months a year.

The Union Education Minister claimed that he had in August sent a letter to the West Bengal government over the alleged irregularities in the SCC recruitment scam. However, till date, Pradhan informed, that he has not received any reply.

It was clear the way Pradhan spoke that the BJP will use the ‘recruitment scam’ as its main weapon to counter the Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. This is an issue that the BJP will keep burning… it was clear the way Pradhan spoke.

The reason why the BJP has decided to persist with the education scam is because it has a far reaching effect than cattle smuggling or coal scam. It has been quite evident the way people have been reacting whenever Partha Chatterjee and others have been presented in public. It is now clear that the BJP will use the education scam to woo voters in West Bengal as the middle class has been directly affected by this scam.