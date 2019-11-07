Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged the Centre for a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai under UDAN scheme.

In view of larger interests of people of Odisha and with the huge commercial success of flight operations by SpiceJet from Jharsuguda to New Delhi, the Union Minister urges another direct flight service between Jharsuguda and Mumbai.

According to the letter written by Pradhan to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri, “The SpiceJet has commenced air operations from Jharsuguda with a direct flight to New Delhi. The route has been a great commercial success and has also massively benefitted the people of western Odisha, who can now fly directly to the national capital. Besides, SpiceJet has also introduced flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata from Jharsuguda which is giving more connectivity for the passengers travelling to northeast and southern part of the country. However, there is a lack of direct air connectivity between western Odisha and India’s commercial capital Mumbai.”

As western Odisha is known as a business, healthcare and tourist centre, Pradhan appealed to the Centre to introduce a direct flight connecting these two destinations.

