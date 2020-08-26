New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Wednesday, conducted a review on the progress of the coal gasification and urea production projects being executed by the Talcher Fertilizer Plant at a meeting.

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh L Mandaviya were present at the meeting Wednesday.

At the meeting, Pradhan pointed out various challenges faced by the Talcher Fertilizer Plant and underscored the need for expeditious execution of the project. He asserted that after the Talcher Fertilizer Plant is commissioned, it will make the country self-sufficient in urea production.