Dhenkanal: Works department in this district Wednesday sent a proposal to the state government seeking approval for construction of a pucca road through the fringe areas between Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal and Keonjhar town.

A proposal was sent in this connection after rounds of discussion between administrative officials and engineers.

“Works department of Dhenkanal district will take up road construction soon after getting approval. Meanwhile, the works department of Keonjhar district will further road construction beyond Rekuti.” executive engineer Manoranjan Biswal said.

Also read: Uncertainty looms large over Subarnapur ring road project

Long-awaited demands of Dhenkanal denizens will be fulfilled if the proposal gets a nod. Road distance will be minimised by nearly 35 kilometres, if the ambitious projects gets completed, said a local.

Notably, the proposed road would facilitate better connectivity between an industrial region on one hand and the mineral-rich region on the other. Presently, there is a road from Dhenkanal to Keonjhar, which passes through Kamakhyanagar-Parjang-Dihadola-Mahabirod-Telkoi areas. This route measures a distance of about 160 kilometres.

A bus of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) plies every day from Bhubaneswar to Keonjhar through this route. However, the uneven road makes it a tough journey.

Dhenkanal administration suggested that the proposed road would connect Dhenkanal district headquarters with Keonjhar town, passing through Kamakhyanagar-Kankadahada-Dandadhar-bordering Rekuti check gate. The proposed road would measure about 125km in distance and facilitate trading.

Of late, the Minister of Steel, Mines and Works departments Prafulla Kumar Mallik including engineers from both the districts have had taken stock of the available infrastructure for the proposed road.

PNN