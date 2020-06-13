Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal district administration issued show-cause notice to six tehsildars in the district for their alleged laxity in curbing illegal mining activities. After the negligence of Odapada, Gandia, Dhenkanal Sadar, Bhuban, Kamakhyanagar and Parjang tehsildars came to the fore, the district administration took action against the bureaucrats.

An emergency meeting of the district officials including superintendent of police, district forest officer, senior revenue and police officials will be held June 18.

They will chalk out a blueprint for combined raids on mining sites, Dhenkanal District Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera informed a press meet Friday.

Quarrying activities rampantly go on in Dhenkanal district. Minor minerals are lifted from riverbeds of the Brahmani, the Ramial, including Nihalprasad, Kashipur, Chhota Tentuli, Manipur, Baladiabandha areas.

Illegal miners have become active as the revenue department, police and tehsil authorities are in a limbo. There is no coordination between the departments.

Officials are often attacked and manhandled while they conduct raids on sand quarries and stone crushers.