Cuttack: Dhenkanal district Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera was hospitalized, Sunday.

He is undergoing treatment at Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Collector informed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 in RT PCR test and that he has been hospitalised for a mild infection.

“Though I am found covid negative in RTPCR test, but due to mild infection, I am admitted in ICU of ASHWINI HOSPITAL, Cuttack on 25.04.2021.My health is stable with blessings of Sri Sri Chandrasekhar Jew and all the well wishers,” the tweet read.

According to a source, he visited Dhenkanal DHH Sunday for a checkup. He was diagnosed with chest infection. He received preliminary treatment there and then as per the advice of the doctors got himself admitted to Ashwini Hospital.

When contacted, Dhenkanal’s Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sajuatarani Mishra said that the Collector has already received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. And his RT-PCR report also found him to be negative for COVID-19 despite experiencing mild chest infection.

PNN