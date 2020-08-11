Parjang: Long wait of Dhenkanal denizens came to an end after the district administration initiated process for constructing Badakamar-Khadagaprasad bridge on the river Brahmani in order to directly connect Parjang block and Odapada block Monday afternoon.

In the FY 2018-19, proposals for the bridge construction project was sent twice to National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for its approval. As the project faltered for years, a report in this regard was published in Orissa Post few days back.

Following the media report, district level officials including NABARD deputy general managers Sanjeev Mishra, Golaka Bihari Kar, engineering designer Gayadhar Sahoo, Dhenkanal works department superintending engineer Digambar Biswal, visited the site to survey available infrastructure.

The proposed Badakamar-Khadagaprasad bridge would connect national highways like NH-55 and NH-53, after completion of construction work. It will also establish better road connectivity between Dhenkanal district headquarters and Parjang block, thereby minimising the distance by 25 km, works department official sources informed.

PNN