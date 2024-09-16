Dhenkanal: Despite heavy rains and adverse weather conditions, over 30 heritage and culture enthusiasts visited the villages of Nuagaon and Sadeibareni on the outskirts of the town Sunday. These villages are renowned for their Dhokra craft.

The participants interacted with the artisans and observed the intricate processes involved in creating this metal craft, which has been passed down through generations in these small, forested hamlets.

The 17th Dhenkanal Heritage Walk (DHW), centred on Dhokra crafts, provided an opportunity to explore not only the art form itself but also the struggles and lifestyles of the craftsmen who, despite facing significant hardships, continue to preserve and sustain this traditional art.

“Dhokra is a non-ferrous metal casting technique with a rich history, utilizing the ancient lost-wax casting process. This unique method has been practiced across India for over 4,000 years and remains in use today. One of the earliest known examples of this technique is the famous ‘Dancing Girl’ from Mohenjodaro. The simplicity, enchanting folk motifs, and bold forms of Dhokra products make them highly sought after in both domestic and international markets,” said one participant.

Award-winning artisan Sanatan Pradhan, a master craftsman from the Nuagaon Dhokra craft village, demonstrated the metal casting process to the visitors. The group also visited the Sadeibareni Cluster House on Dhokra art, built by the district administration.