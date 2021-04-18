Dhenkanal: A man from Dhenkanal district gifted a patch of land on the Moon to his wife Nazia on her birthday, Saturday.

According to a source, the man named Mohammad Sajan, an engineer by profession, purchased five acres of land on the Moon.

“I had planned of giving some unique birthday present to my wife and purchased the land after an application with the Lunar Society International. I am happy that the proceeds of the land deal are used by NASA for child welfare,” the delighted Sajan expressed.

“I could not believe that my husband will go to this extent to surprise me. I am extremely happy and excited,” Nazia shared.

Notably, the engineer had to spend USD 519, amounting to Rs 38,000 approximately, for buying the 5 acres of land on the Moon.

PNN