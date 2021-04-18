Baripada: Smuggling of minor minerals has been going on at a large scale in Badasahi tehsil of Mayurbhanj district, locals have alleged. Several residents of the locality Sunday took up the issue with Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj.

According to locals, mafias have been using fake permits to transport the minerals to various parts within and outside the district. Even though they have been earning handsomely, Badasahi tehsil administration has closed its eyes to the issue.

The local administration has been indirectly encouraging the illegal activity by collecting nominal fines when lakhs of rupees could have collected as per the state government norms, they rued.

According to a source, the Arapata sand quarry on Budhabalanga riverbed is situated 2 kilometres away from the Badasahi tehsil office. Some villagers had informed the tehsil administration that mafias have hoarded minor minerals 200 metre away from the existing quarry.

Acting on the tip-off of villagers, the Badasahi tehsildar Mumtaz Maharana launched a probe on the spot. She fined Rs 95,000 for 1,000 cubic metre of the minor minerals and Rs 500 towards Red Cross cess.

The tehsildar has ordered vide her office letter (No.-852, dated 07.04.2021) to shift the sands within next two months, some villagers namely, Budhia Singh, Sibu Naik and Ganesh Tudu said.

On being contacted, the tehsildar said, “We have ordered for shifting of the seized minor minerals. Fine was collected as per the government norms.”

PNN